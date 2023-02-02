12 police colonels, generals did not give courtesy resignations: Abalos

Twelve police generals and colonels did not give their courtesy resignation , Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said Wednesday.

In a press conference in Malacanang, Abalos said he expected the refusal of 11 officials since five have retired, while six are set to retire.

One of the officials cited "personal prerogative" for choosing not to resign.

Abalos said they will look into the reason the PNP officer did not give their courtesy resignations.

Abalos urged all of the 955 PNP generals and colonels to submit their courtesy resignation and be screened by a five-man committee to ensure they have no links to illegal drugs.

Abalos named four members of the committee, namely Baguio Mayor and former Police Deputy Director General Benjamin Magalong, former secretary of the National Defense, Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Jr., Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Isagani Nerez, and incumbent PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin, Jr.

He said Azurin was passed screening by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Abalos declined to name the fifth member of the committee. DMS