Marcos: Housing interest support to give families decent, affordable shelter

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made a commitment Tuesday to secure the needed housing interest support this year to aid families get decent and affordable housing units.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Project ? Batasan Development and Urban Renewal Plan, Marcos said some beneficiaries of the housing project will not be able to afford the monthly amortization for the units.

“So the government is committed to secure the needed housing interest support for 2023,” the President said.

“I now call ? kaya nandito tiniyak namin [na] nandito si Speaker… dahil I now call on Congress for your support in including housing interest support as part of the regular appropriations for the succeeding years,” President Marcos added.

According to the President, he and Secretary Jerry Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) are also looking at putting up a subsidy fund for the government housing program with P1 billion seed money.

Marcos also encouraged the DHSUD to continue its efforts in forging and strengthening partnerships with other government agencies and the private sector to secure requirements for housing production and funding.

The honest work and prompt compliance with documentary and legal requirements of officials, personnel, developers, construction groups and private banks are needed to commence the funding and construction of housing units as originally planned, the President said.

“The local government’s role, in particular, is crucial in ensuring the success of all of these projects, especially in identifying suitable lands for housing, selecting the qualified beneficiaries, and securing the sustainability and livability for our people for the next ? for the future years to come,” the chief executive pointed out.

Marcos reminded everyone in the DHSUD, the local government units (LGUs) and all stakeholders to continue demonstrating transparency and honesty in all their transactions, keeping in mind the need to ensure the timely completion of the housing projects.

More than building grand and massive structures, the government’s goal is to secure the welfare and best interests of the Filipino people.

“Let our countrymen and the future generations, therefore, be at the center of every government action,” the President said.

The President noted that tackling the housing challenge, like any other social issues, can only be addressed through a whole-of-society and a whole-of-nation approach.

Under the 4PH program in Quezon City, the government will build two high-rise buildings with more than 2,100 units intended for the Batasan Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (BATODA) members and their families as well as for informal settler families in the city.

The ground floor of the building will remain as a tricycle terminal, providing the residents complete access to markets, schools, hospitals and various means of livelihood. Presidential News Desk