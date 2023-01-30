At least 43 dead, seven missing from rains caused by low pressure area, shearline

At least 43 were dead, while seven remain missing due to rains caused by low pressure areas (LPA) and shearline affecting various parts of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

Of the fatalities, 13 were in Bicol, 12 were in Zamboanga, eight were in Northern Mindanao, seven were in Eastern Visayas, and one each in Mimaropa, Davao and Soccsksargen.

Only 20 deaths were validated by NDRMMC.

Of the missing, two were reported in Davao, and one each in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and BARRM.

Only one of the missing individuals was validated.

According to the NDRRMC, 497,015 families or 2,043,686 individuals were affected.

Of this number, 20,569 families or 83,723 persons were served inside 297 evacuation centers and 8,321 families or 27,566 persons were served outside evacuation centers.

The number of damaged homes was 1,872, with 1,309 that were partially damaged and 563 that were totally damaged.

Damage to infrastructure was at P523,190,324.68, with most of the damage reported in Mimaropa.

Crop losses were estimated at P1,005,352,780