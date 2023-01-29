Magnitude 5.5 quake reported in Eastern Samar

A magnitude 5.5 quake rocked the province of Eastern Samar on Saturday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the quake at 14 kilometers northwest of Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar around 4:25 am.

The offshore quake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 80 kilometers.

In a radio interview, Bhenz Rodriguez, Phivolcs Science Research Specialist said damage is not expected based on the magnitude and depth of the earthquake but aftershocks remain a possibility.

Intensity IV was felt over the areas of Guiuan, Lawaan, Mercedes, and Salcedo, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier, La Paz, Palo, Santa Fe, Tabontabon, Tanauan, and Tolosa, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte.

Intensity Three in General MacArthur, Eastern Samar; Babatngon, Barugo, Leyte, Pastrana, and Tunga, Leyte; City of Tacloban while Intensity Two over Maydolong, Eastern Samar; Albuera, Leyte; Ormoc City and intensity one in the City of Cebu.

Instrumental Intensity IV was also recorded over the area of Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, City of Baybay, Dulag, and La Paz, Leyte, then intensity three in Alangalang, and Albuera, Leyte; City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte.

Instrumental Intensity Two was monitored in Talibon, Bohol; Calubian, and Palo, Leyte; Ormoc City; Marabut, Samar; City of Maasin, Southern Leyte and intensity one over Argao, and City of Bogo, Cebu; Isabel, Leyte; Rosario, and San Roque, Northern Samar.

Rodriguez said the quake was possibly caused by the movement of Philippine trench near the area. Robina Asido/DMS