BI confiscates gadgets from foreigners in warden facility

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confiscated communication equipment used within its warden facility following reports that a certain "Luffy", the alleged mastermind of robberies in Japan, is sending instructions using a messaging app.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) briefer, the BI warden was instructed "to strictly monitor access and prohibit use of any communication device" within the facility.

In a television interview Saturday, Dana Krizia Sandoval, BI spokesperson, said foreigners temporarily detained in the warden facility are allowed to use a gadget while waiting for their deportation.

"At our warden facility, those temporarily detained there, they are allowed to use a gadget, because it's not a jail. It's a detention facility pending the deportation," she said.

Sandoval said the gadgets were confiscated as a ''preventive measure'' while Philippine authorities are trying to reach out to the Japanese government to confirm the identity of ''Luffy''.

"Well, we have yet to fully investigate this matter. Actually they (Japanese authorities) tagged the person as a certain 'Luffy'. But the actual name of the Japanese national is not yet confirmed. We are reaching out to the Japanese authorities, so the Department of Justice, to confirm the identity of this 'Luffy'," she said.

"As a preventive measure, all gadgets of those (persons) inside our warden facility are temporarily confiscated while the investigation is going on," she added. She did not say how many gadgets were confiscated.

Sandoval said there are a total of 17 Japanese nationals temporarily detained within their warden facility.

However, in a DOJ briefer, citing Japanese police, the Japanese national identified as Yuki Watanabe is alias "Luffy".

The DOJ said Watanabe, who was arrested by the BI on April 9, 2021 will be deported after the dismissal of his pending criminal case in Pasay City Regional Trial Court.

''Subject (Watanabe) will be deported after the dismissal of the case or service of sentence should he found liable of this crime whichever comes first,'' the DOJ briefer.

Another Japanese national under BI custody, identified as Imamura Kiyoto who is allegedly a member of Watanabe's group, is waiting for deportation after the Regional Trial Court in Makati City permanently dismissed his criminal case in the Philippines on January 25, 2023, the DOJ briefer said.

''The Bureau will implement the Summary Deportation Order as soon as we secure the needed clearances and travel document of Imamura Kiyoto,'' it said.

Sandoval explained that local cases in the Philippines should be resolved first before deportation can be implemented.

"Yes normally for those who have deportation cases, if they have pending local cases here in the Philippines. They will have to resolve that case first," she said.

"They would have to finish the sentencing first before we are able to deport them and so far, most of the 17 Japanese nationals have pending crimes here in the Philippines. Which they have to finish first, which they have to resolve first before we can implement deportation,'' said Sandoval. DMS