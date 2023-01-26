At least 39 dead five missing from floods, rains caused by low pressure and shearline: NDRRMC

At least 39 died while five remained missing from floods and rains caused by the low pressure areas and shearline, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In a 6 pm bulletin, the NDRRMC said 12 dead were in Zamboanga, nine were in Bicol, eight were in Northern Mindanao, seven were in Eastern Visayas, and one each in Mimaropa, Davao, and Soccsksargen.

Only 19 deaths were validated by the NDRRMC.

Of the missing, two were in Davao, and one each in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to NDRRMC, 475,983 families or 1,941,146 individuals were affected.

Of this number, 21,607 families or 88,660 individuals were served inside 316 evacuation centers and 8,439 families or 27,976 individuals were served outside evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure rose to P430,487,624.68, from Tuesday’s P280,297,224.68.

Crop losses increased to P833,075,135.15, from Tuesday’s P751,967,912.63, with majority taking place in Eastern Visayas.

Damage to irrigation in Calabarzon remained at P25,610,000. Jaspearl Tan/DMS