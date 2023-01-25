「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,140
$100=P5,425

1月25日のまにら新聞から

At least 38 dead, five missing from rains and floods: NDRRMC

［ 159 words｜2023.1.25｜英字 (English) ］

At least 38 died while five were missing from rains and floods caused by low pressure areas and shearline , the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Tuesday.

Of the fatalities, 12 were reported in Zamboanga, eight each in Bicol and Northern Mindanao, seven in Eastern Visayas, and one each in Mimaropa, Davao, and Soccsksargen. Nineteen deaths were validated, NDRRMC said.

For the missing, two were reported in Davao, and one each in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Only one was verified as missing.

According to NDRRMC, 475,981 families or 1,941,146 persons were affected.

Of this number, 21,607 families or 88,660 persons were served inside 316 evacuation centers and 8,439 families or 27,976 persons were served outside evacuation centers.

Infrastructure damage amounted to P280,297,224.68, with most happening in Mimaropa.

Crop losses were estimated at P751,967,912.63, with Eastern Visayas suffering the most losses.

Damage to irrigation in Calabarzon was at P25,610,000. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年1月25日 次の記事2023年1月25日