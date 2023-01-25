At least 38 dead, five missing from rains and floods: NDRRMC

At least 38 died while five were missing from rains and floods caused by low pressure areas and shearline , the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Tuesday.

Of the fatalities, 12 were reported in Zamboanga, eight each in Bicol and Northern Mindanao, seven in Eastern Visayas, and one each in Mimaropa, Davao, and Soccsksargen. Nineteen deaths were validated, NDRRMC said.

For the missing, two were reported in Davao, and one each in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Only one was verified as missing.

According to NDRRMC, 475,981 families or 1,941,146 persons were affected.

Of this number, 21,607 families or 88,660 persons were served inside 316 evacuation centers and 8,439 families or 27,976 persons were served outside evacuation centers.

Infrastructure damage amounted to P280,297,224.68, with most happening in Mimaropa.

Crop losses were estimated at P751,967,912.63, with Eastern Visayas suffering the most losses.

Damage to irrigation in Calabarzon was at P25,610,000. Jaspearl Tan/DMS