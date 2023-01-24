At least 35 dead, seven missing from floods due to low pressure areas and shearline: NDRRMC

At least 35 persons died while seven remain missing from floods and rains caused by low pressure areas and shearline affecting several areas of the country since January 2, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported late Sunday.

In a 6 pm bulletin, the NDRRMC said 12 fatalities were in Zamboanga, eight were in Northern Mindanao, seven were in Eastern Visayas, six were in Bicol, and one each in Davao Region and Soccksargen , with only 19 deaths validated.

Of the missing persons, two each in Bicol and Davao, and one each in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and BARRM were validated.

According to NDRRMC, 475,680 families or 1,939,860 persons were affected.

Of this number, there were 22,634 families or 92,118 persons were served inside 358 evacuation centers and 8,983 families or 29,878 persons were served outside evacuation centers.

Crop losses were estimated at P751,967,912.63, with most of these reported in Eastern Visayas.

Irrigation damage in Calabarzon amounted to P25,610,000.

Infrastructure damage was at P276,797,224.68, with majority taking place in Mimaropa. Jaspearl Tan/DMS