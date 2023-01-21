New WestMinCom chief to eradicate loose firearms

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, newly-installed commander of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), said he will focus in the campaign against the proliferation of loose firearms to achieve a lasting peace.

“The number one tool of violence is loose firearms,” Galido said in an interview after his installation as the new WestMinCom chief on Friday.

“It we want peace, we have to remove the main tool of violence, which is firearms,” Galido added.

Galido replaced his classmate in the Philippine Military Academy, Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas, who will be assigned to another command.

Rojas will head the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Special Operations Command in Fort Magsaysay, headed WestMinCom for three months and 15 days.

Galido said WestMinCom, under his leadership, will work together with the Philippine National Police in eradicating loose firearms.

He sees no problem with law abiding people having firearms if “it is registered and its owner is a responsible citizen.”

“We have to work together to be successful in the campaign against proliferation of loose firearms,” he added.

“It is easier said than done, but it can be done,” Galido said.

Gen. Andres Centino, Armed Forces chief-of-staff, who led the change of command ceremony, urged the officers and men of Westmincom to extend their support Galido.

Rojas expressed his gratitude to the officers and men of the command for the support and cooperation given to him. DMS