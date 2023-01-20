At least 33 dead, seven missing due to floods and rains: NDRRMC

The death toll due to floods and rains caused by the low pressure areas and the shear line slightly rose to 33, while seven were missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Thursday.

In its 6 am bulletin, the NDRRMC said 11 were dead in Zamboanga, eight were in Northern Mindanao, seven were in Eastern Visayas, five were in Bicol, and one each in Davao and Soccsksargen.

Only 18 fatalities were validated.

Meanwhile, two each were missing in Bicol and Davao while one each were in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and BARMM, with only one that was validated.

According to NDRRMC, 412,339 families or 1,678,440 persons were affected.

Of this number, 48,271 families or 199,867 persons were served inside 512 evacuation centers while 17,040 families or 66,482 persons were served outside evacuation centers.

The number of partially damaged houses rose to 1,145 and the number of totally damaged houses was 527.

These were from Wednesday’s 909 partially damaged houses and 383 totally damaged houses.

Damage to infrastructure amounted to P206,956,824.68, with most happening in Mimaropa.

Crop losses rose to P414,347,212.63, from Thursday’s P373,962,339.27, most of which were reported in Eastern Visayas.

Damage to irrigation in Calabarzon stayed at P25,610,000. Jaspearl Tan/DMS