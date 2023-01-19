At least 30 die, five missing due to low pressure area, shearline

At least 30 died while five were missing due to rains and floods from the low pressure areas and shearline affecting several areas of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

Of the fatalities, eight each were reported in Zamboanga and Northern Mindanao, seven in Eastern Visayas, five in Bicol, and one each in Davao and Soccsksargen, with only 15 deaths validated.

In terms of missing individuals, two were in Eastern Visayas, and one each in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and BARMM, with only one validated.

NDRRMC said that 387,433 families or 1,576,069 individuals were affected.

Of this number, 41,003 families or 144,534 persons were served inside 487 evacuation centers and 14,853 families or 56,153 persons were served outside of evacuation centers.

The number of partially damaged houses was 909 while the number of totally damaged houses was 383.

Crop losses stayed at P373,962,339.27, with a majority happening in Eastern Visayas.

Damage to irrigation in Calabarzon remained at P25,610,000, NDRRMC said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS