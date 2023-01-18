At least 29 dead, four missing due to rains and floods: NDRRMC

At least 29 died and four were missing due to the rains and floods from low pressure areas (LPA) and shear line affecting several parts of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Tuesday.

According to the NDRRMC, eight deaths were in Zamboanga, seven each in Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao, five were in Bicol, and one each in Davao and Soccskssargen. But only 15 deaths were validated by the agency.

For the missing, only one in BARMM was validated, while the two in Northern Mindanao and one in Soccsksargen are still up for verification.

A total of 347,382 families or 1,398,103 individuals were affected, the NDRRMC said.

Of this number, 37,984 families or 155,203 individuals were served inside 484 evacuation centers while 12,841 families or 48,193 individuals were served outside evacuation centers.

The number of partially damaged houses rose to 997 while the number of totally damaged houses was 379.

Damage to infrastructure was at P171,555,996.

Crop losses were estimated at P373,962,339.27 with most reported in Eastern Visayas.

Damage to irrigation in Calabarzon amounted to P25,610,000.

In a 4 am bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said two LPAs were spotted.

One was found 290 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte while the other was 125 km west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, it said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS