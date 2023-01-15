DSWD provides P88 million aid to Visayas, Mindanao flood victims

Responding to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide immediate aid to flood-stricken areas, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed a total of P88 million in assistance to communities affected by flash floods in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

“So far, naka-distribute na po ang DSWD ng P88 million in total assistance po dito via food, non-food at mga emergency cash assistance natin na bigay sa ating mga affected communities doon,” Undersecretary Edu Punay, Officer-in-Charge of DSWD, said in a media forum on Saturday.

“At this point po, mayroong 378 na evacuation centers na still existing in those regions with 102,500 individuals there,” Punay pointed out.

Despite the very challenging situation, Punay said the DSWD still has P1.2 billion available stockpiles and quick response fund (QRF) ready for disposal.

The DSWD, he said, recorded 1.8 million individuals affected by flood and heavy rains in Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao.

“More than three weeks na po silang binabaha doon, pabalik-balik ang pagbabaha. Sa utos naman ng Pangulo, talagang agaran tayong nagbigay ng assistance,” the DSWD official said.

Marcos flew to Misamis Oriental and Misamis Occidental on Wednesday to assess the situation there and extend assistance to affected families.

Authorities said the convergence of three weather systems in the same areas— Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao resulted in the incessant rains.

Shear line weather on Christmas Day, followed by the northeast monsoon and several low pressure areas, which brought heavy rains, drenched those regions. Presidential News Desk