17 dead, two missing due to rains caused by shear line, LPAs: NDRRMC

At least 17 were reported to have died from floods and rains caused by a low pressure area and shear line in various parts of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday.

The low pressure area was located 85 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Of the fatalities, five were reported in Bicol, four each in Zamboanga and Northern Mindanao, three were in Eastern Visayas, and one was in Davao.

Only 13 deaths were validated while the two missing persons are still up for validation.

A total of 121,950 families or 523,991 individuals were affected, NDRRMC said.

Of this number, 13,238 families or 70,617 individuals were served inside 123 evacuation centers and 218 families or 825 persons were served outside of evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure was at P165,745,496, with the bulk in Mimaropa.

Crop losses amounted to P252,698,531.73, with Northern Mindanao accounting for the majority.

Damage to irrigation was up to P25,610,000 in Calabarzon. Jaspearl Tan/DMS