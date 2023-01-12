Marcos visits flood-stricken MisOcc; leads aid distribution to affected families

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday visited areas battered by torrential rains in Misamis Occidental and led the distribution of some P16.04 million worth of assistance to affected families in the province.

The plane carrying Marcos made three landing attempts before touching down at the Ozamiz City airport.

Marcos then proceeded to conduct a briefing with Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal at the airport instead of Oroquieta City as originally planned due to inclement weather.

"Matagal ko na sanang gustong makapunta rito ngunit talaga ‘yung weather ayaw kaming paliparin. So ngayon nagbakasakali na lang kami at tatlong beses kaming umikot hanggang nakapasok kami," the President said in the briefing.

The bad weather also prevented the President from doing an ocular inspection over Oroquieta City to see the extent of the devastation.

"Noong pagdating naman namin dito hindi naman makalipad ‘yung helicopter kaya’t tingnan na lang natin at sinisigurado ko lang na kayo... na nahiwalay sa inyong mga tahanan ay nandito muna ay naaalalayan at naaalagaan ng ating mga DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) at ng ating local government," the chief executive pointed out.

After the briefing, Marcos proceeded to distribute relief goods in Tudela, Misamis Occidental.

Marcos was joined by Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Some P55.81 million worth of financial assistance from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) has been provided to 11,133 beneficiaries in Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

Of the figure, P8.67 million was provided to 1,733 beneficiaries in Oroquieta City.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported moderate to heavy, with at times intense rains in most of Visayas and Mindanao due to the Shear Line.

Low-pressure area also brought moderate to heavy rains across the country, including in Mindanao.

In Misamis Occidental, 16,013 families or 56,853 persons were affected in 155 barangays.

Of the number, 3,122 families or 9,928 persons were taking temporary shelter in 41 evacuation centers.

Twenty deaths have already been recorded, including eight in Oroquieta City.

Meanwhile, eight roads were affected but are passable, while two roads in Oroquieta City were opened to traffic on December 27. Presidential News Desk