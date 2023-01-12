Marcos orders NDRRMC to closely monitor areas affected by heavy rains and floods

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to closely monitor the situation in areas affected by heavy rainfall and flooding, and render assistance to the LGUs involved and their constituents.

This came at the heels of the floods in some areas of Zamboanga City and Basilan.

At least 10 persons died while were four were injured due to rains caused by a low pressure area affecting Calabarzon, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and six other areas, the Office of Civil Defense said.

Operations at the Zamboanga City International Airport were suspended.

''Water levels rose quickly,'' said Elmeir Apolinario of Zamboanga City Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Office in an interview with dzBB.

Apolinario said 12,000 to 15,000 persons were affected. There were no reports of casualties at the moment, he added.

The Philippine Coast Guard rescued people in flooded areas in Zamboanga City. DMS