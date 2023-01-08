Cordillera regional police officers tender courtesy resignations

BAGUIO CITY -- Top police officials in the Cordillera region tendered their courtesy resignation Friday in answer to the call of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar, Cordillera Administrative Region police director, said 17 out of the 18 top officials under his command have tendered their courtesy resignation, after meeting them at Camp Major Bado Dangwa Friday.

"I support and accept the challenge to render courtesy resignation, with all of the 3rd level officers... (two police brigadier generals and 16 police colonels). We agreed to unanimously render courtesy resignation and submit the resignation letter addressed to the President," he said.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a retired police general, has accepted being a part of the five-man team to study the courtesy resignations of the top police officials in the country.

Magalong said he received a call from Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos at around 11 pm Thursday night about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s invitation to join the team to study the courtesy resignations of the police officers. DMS