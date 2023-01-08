「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-23度
両替レート
取引なし

1月8日のまにら新聞から

Cordillera regional police officers tender courtesy resignations

［ 177 words｜2023.1.8｜英字 (English) ］

BAGUIO CITY -- Top police officials in the Cordillera region tendered their courtesy resignation Friday in answer to the call of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar, Cordillera Administrative Region police director, said 17 out of the 18 top officials under his command have tendered their courtesy resignation, after meeting them at Camp Major Bado Dangwa Friday.

"I support and accept the challenge to render courtesy resignation, with all of the 3rd level officers... (two police brigadier generals and 16 police colonels). We agreed to unanimously render courtesy resignation and submit the resignation letter addressed to the President," he said.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a retired police general, has accepted being a part of the five-man team to study the courtesy resignations of the top police officials in the country.

Magalong said he received a call from Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos at around 11 pm Thursday night about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s invitation to join the team to study the courtesy resignations of the police officers. DMS

前の記事2023年1月8日 次の記事2023年1月8日