BPI says it has resolved duplicate transactions on affected accounts

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said in its Twitter account on Wednesday it has resolved duplicate transactions on affected accounts.

''Given the high volume of inquiries on our online banking channels, you may experience intermittent access to our web and mobile app platforms,'' added BPI.

''Rest assured that your account is safe and secure, '' it added.

Earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it is ''closely coordinating with BPI) in relation to the double debit transaction incident affecting BPI account holders.''

''BPI already identified the root cause of the operational error and committed to reverse the erroneous transactions and restore mobile and internet banking services the soonest possible,'' said BSP.

The BSP instructed BPI to submit a timeline and updates on the reversal of its erroneous transactions.

The Manila Times reported Wednesday that BPI admitted: "Some ATM, CAM (Cash Accept Machine) deposits, POS (Point of Sale) and e-commerce debit transactions from Dec. 30 to 31, 2022 were posted twice. We are already working to reverse the duplicate transactions."

Netizens complained of big drops in their transaction records, the daily said.

But BPI said that accounts remain ''safe and secure'', the paper said. DMS