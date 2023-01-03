At least 51 reported dead from shear line: NDRRMC

At least 51 persons were reported to have died due to floods and rains caused by the shear line while 19 were missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

In its 6 am report, the NDRRMC said there 25 deaths reported in Northern Mindanao, nine in Bicol, five in Eastern Visayas, four each in Zamboanga and Davao Region; three in Caraga and one in Mimaropa.

Only 13 deaths were validated while only seven missing were validated, NDRRMC.

A total of 149,957 families or 595,693 individuals were affected, it added.

Of this number, 2,811 families or 8,666 individuals were served inside 78 evacuation centers and 11,003 families or 41,343 persons were served outside evacuation centers.

NDRRMC said there are 136 roads were passable while five were unpassable.

Damage to infrastructure was placed at P1.137 billion, with Northern Mindanao accounting for P1.117 billion, it added.

Crop losses were estimated at P243,029,507.42 with the majority taking place in Northern Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS