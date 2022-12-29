At least 25 dead from rains and floods in Visayas, Mindanao: NDRRMC

The death toll from the rains and floods affecting Visayas and Mindanao rose to 25 while 26 were missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Wednesday.

NDRRMC said as of 11 pm Tuesday, the effect of the shear line has weakened.

But a low pressure area was located 260 kilometers east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

''The low pressure area will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas. Moderate to at times heavy rains is expected over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, the rest of the Visayas, Bicol Region and Palawan,'' said the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in its 11 am bulletin.

''The possibility of this weather disturbance to develop into a tropical depression is not ruled out,'' NDRRMC said.

In its 6 am report, the NDRRMC said 16 fatalities were in Northern Mindanao, five were in Bicol, and one in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The NDRRMC said only three deaths were validated.

Of the missing, 12 were in Bicol, 11 in Eastern Visayas, two in Northern Mindanao and one was in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The NDRRMC said only 12 of the missing were validated.

A total of 102, 406 families or 393,069 individuals were affected, NDRRMC said.

Out of this number, 20,723 families or 81, 443 individuals were served inside 292 evacuation centers while 13,745 families or 65,643 individuals were served outside evacuation centers.

Crop losses were estimated at P63. 87 million, with most of these happening in Bicol at P52.72 million.

Damage to infrastructure amounted to P20.87 million, with Northern Mindanao accounting for the bulk with P15. 52 million.

Damage to irrigation facilities reached up to P2.5 million, which were reported in Bicol. Jaspearl Tan/DMS