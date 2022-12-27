Shear line to continue causing rains in Visayas, Mindanao: Pagasa

The shear line, which is causing rains and floods in some areas in Eastern Visayas, Bohol, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao Oriental will continue bringing moderate and heavy rains, with at times intense rains in these areas.

This was announced in an advisory by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Monday.

Moderate to heavy rains over Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao are expected, Pagasa added.

''Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall,'' said Pagasa. DMS