DOH reports five firecracker injuries

Five children sustained injuries from firecrackers, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

One injury required amputation, three involved eye injuries and one case did not require amputation.

The DOH report said ''boga'' caused three of the injuries, while the other two were due to ''5-star'' and ''whistle bomb.''

The four injuries occurred at home, said DOH. These were in the Ilocos , Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas and Central Visayas regions.

All four incidents were handled by sentinel hospitals as outpatient cases. DMS