DA convenes MAV advsiory to import 64,050 metric tons of refined sugar

The Department of Agriculture (DA) ordered the mobilization of the Minimum Access Volume (MAV) Advisory Council ''to expedite the importation of 64, 050 metric tons of refined sugar'' after a report that inflation for sugars, confectionery and deserts sub-index rose in November.

In a memorandum circular, Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban cited that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the agriculture secretary, ordered the DA ''to take action and stabilize sugar prices.''

Based on the latest summary inflation report Consumer Price Index on November 22 issued on December 6, the inflation increment for sugars, confectionery and deserts sub-index reached 38 percent.

In the November Consumer Price Index report, this sub-index was 34.4 percent from the previous month's 30.2 percent.

Panganiban tasked Jocelyn Salvador, Officer-in-Charge Executive Director, MAV secretariat ''to immediately convene the MAV Advisory Council'' to speed up the sugar importation. DMS