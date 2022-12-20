Japan Ground Self-Defense Force pledges UH-1J helicopters to Philippine Army for disaster response efforts

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) pledged to transfer UH-1J utility helicopters to the Philippine Army through a government grant.

This was announced at a side bilateral meeting between the two armies during the first-ever Japan-Philippine-US Trilateral Key Leaders’ Engagement at Camp Asaka, Tokyo on December 11.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., discussed with JGSDF Chief of Staff, Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide potential areas of military cooperation to include capability development, training and exercises, as well as defense materiel assistance.

The Army chief expressed optimism that the nascent partnership would bring about mutually beneficial outcomes for both Armies.

“As we all know, the Philippines and Japan are within the Pacific Ring of Fire and we experienced so many disasters every year. By collaborating, all of our Armies will be able to cooperate on ensuring that our people are safe as we face the various calamities that come to our land every year”, said Brawner.

The donation of UH-1J aircraft is expected to be received two to three years from now.

The utility helicopters will significantly boost the capabilities of the Army Aviation Regiment, especially in the field of humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), medical evacuation, transport of personnel and supplies, and for damage assessment flights in times of national emergencies and calamities. Army Public Affairs