ACT Teachers partylist to file House resolution to probe maternity leave scam

ACT Teachers Partylist is planning to file a resolution on Monday to investigate the case of a teacher involved in a maternity leave scam.

In an interview with dzBB on Sunday, ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro said: “I don’t believe that can be done by one teacher alone. Because when you apply for maternity leave, the school examines that closely.”

“That’s why by Monday, we will file a resolution to investigate this. We don’t want to rely on DepEd (Department of Education) because it might not be objective. We need to be objective and let a third party, like us in Congress, handle this. That’s why we will file a resolution in Congress to investigate thoroughly what this maternity leave scam is,” she added.

An official from the DepEd Taguig-Pateros school division office first revealed the supposed scam, saying some teachers have filed maternity leaves 11 times in a span of three years.

DepEd on Friday said it is conducting its own probe. Jaspearl Tan/DMS