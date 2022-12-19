75% vote to turn Baliwag into component city: Comelec

Seventy-five percent of voters in Baliwag voted to convert the municipality into a component city of Bulacan Province in a plebiscite of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) last Saturday.

In a statement, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said a total of 17,814 (75.6 percent) voted "Yes" in ratifying Republic Act No. 11929.

Those who voted "No"reached 5,702 (24.19 percent).

"The dream of the Baliwageño to fortify their development and growing economy in their municipality has become a reality as it is now known as the city of Baliwag," said Laudiangco.

He said about one-fifth of registered voters participated. DMS