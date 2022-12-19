「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

12月19日のまにら新聞から

75% vote to turn Baliwag into component city: Comelec

［ 98 words｜2022.12.19｜英字 (English) ］

Seventy-five percent of voters in Baliwag voted to convert the municipality into a component city of Bulacan Province in a plebiscite of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) last Saturday.

In a statement, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said a total of 17,814 (75.6 percent) voted "Yes" in ratifying Republic Act No. 11929.

Those who voted "No"reached 5,702 (24.19 percent).

"The dream of the Baliwageño to fortify their development and growing economy in their municipality has become a reality as it is now known as the city of Baliwag," said Laudiangco.

He said about one-fifth of registered voters participated. DMS

