WesCom says resupply to grounded ship in Ayungin completed

The Western Command (WesCom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced Sunday the completion of a resupply mission on December 17 to troops manning the BRP Sierra Madre, which is grounded in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

This comes even as a China Coast Guard vessel, with several China militia vessels in the vicinity, allegedly challenged and shadowed the Philippine supply boat, WesCom added.

The Chinese radio challenges would claim that the sea area near the Philippine ship is “under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China," that they are allowing supplies to be delivered, and warned that bringing construction materials will be dealt with.

''These radio challenges would always be followed by CCG's (Chinese Coast Guard) shadowing and close maneuvers against Philippine supply boats to try to disrupt the mission,'' said the WesCom.

''Philippine supply boats would proceed to their planned route despite the challenges,'' it added.

WesCom commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos reiterated the significance of the BRP Sierra Madre serving as the nearest Philippine outpost on Mischief Reef.

"The Mischief garrison is in our country's exclusive economic zone and is China's closest military facility to Palawan. That is why resupply missions are critical in maintaining our presence in Ayungin," Carlos added.

The recent resupply mission is the 11th this year.

Last April, China blocked the entrance of Ayungin Shoal with nets and ropes, deployed Chinese militia vessels and rubber boats, and warned against bringing construction materials.

In May, the nets were no longer blocking the supply entrance of the Ayungin Shoal. However, the Chinese Coast Guard, militia vessels and rubber boats remained. DMS