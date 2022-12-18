Marcos opens Malacañang for traditional ‘Simbang Gabi’ on December 16

Malacañang Palace is now open to the public for Simbang Gabi, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Friday.

President Marcos made the announcement during the Christmas party held for the employees of the Office of the President at the parking area of Mabini Hall inside the Malacanang compound.

According to the President, daily masses will be held at 4:30 a.m. in front of Mabini Hall and attendees can enter through Gate 6 directly in front of Kalayaan Hall.

Two weeks ago, the President led the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañang, where he said his goal is to make sure that every Filipino child will have a Christmas.

President Marcos noted it’s a good goal for this Christmas, adding the country has been blessed despite all of the challenges it faced.

Following the Christmas tree lighting event, President Marcos also led a gift-giving event and Christmas celebration in front of the Malacañang Palace.

Under event theme “‘Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya: Nationwide Gift Giving,” some 600 children were invited for the event, which was also held simultaneously in 40 different locations nationwide. Presidential News Desk