Marcos names new acting head of National Irrigation Administration

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. appointed former Ilocos Norte town mayor Eduardo Eddie Guillen as the acting head of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

In a brief statement,Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) Officer-in-Charge Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil confirmed Guillen's new appointment.

"We confirm the appointment of Eduardo Eddie G. Guillen as the acting administrator and member, board of directors, National Irrigation Administration," Garafil said.

Guillen, a civil engineer by profession, replaced former acting NIA head Benny Antiporda.

Antiporda was issued a six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman last month pending the ongoing probe on his alleged grave misconduct, harassment, and oppression in NIA.

Guillen took his oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin last Monday. DMS