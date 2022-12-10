Nearly P1.98 billion of losses recorded from smuggling of agri products: Customs

Almost P1.98 billion worth of losses were recorded due to the smuggling of agricultural products in the country, Bureau of Customs officials said on Friday.

In a radio interview, Arnaldo dela Torre Jr., Bureau of Customs spokesman, said the P1.98 billion is part of the total of P23 billion recorded losses due to smuggling in the country from January to November 30.

"Base on our record it's almost 23 billion plus, when it comes to agricultural products, its almost 1.98 billion," he said.

Dela Torre said the Bureau of Customs has intensified its campaign against smuggled agricultural products nationwide.

"The Bureau of Customs, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture, particularly the Bureau of Plant and Industry has continue to monitor the entry and attempt to enter smuggled agricultural products in the country through regular communications and gathering of intelligence report," he said.

Dela Torre said the BOC is investigating the possible involvement of their personnel in smuggling. Robina Asido/DMS