AFP welcomes CHR investigation on death of NDF peace consultant

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomes the investigation initiated by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on the death of a peace consultant of the National Democratic Front (NDF) and a peasant organizer.

"We welcome the initiative of CHR. CHR is our partner in many activities like seminars to inculcate among our soldiers our duties to protect human rights," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman, said on Thursday.

"It is their job," he added.

The CHR on Wednesday announced that it has started an independent investigation on the death of activist Ericson Acosta and Joseph Jimenez who were allegedly abducted and executed by the military in Negros Occidental on November 30.

But, Aguilar is standing by the reports from the military that Acosta was killed during an encounter with the members of the New People's Army (NPA).

"Yes...We trust our soldiers. They are risking their lives in the performance of their duties," he said.

"I see no reason for our soldiers to lie," he added. Robina Asido/DMS