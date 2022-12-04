Waste cooking oil turns to sustainable energy in Boracay by innovative Japanese technology 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in partnership with Japanese company Kanazawa Engineering Systems Inc. (KES), and the related Local Government Units (LGUs) such as municipality of Malay and Barangay Yapak, inaugurated a charging station for electric tricycles in Boracay island on December 2.

The charging station is part of KES’ pilot project for “Recycling Waste Cooking Oil as a Substitution of Diesel Fuel with Renergy System in Boracay Island”, also known as “Renergy Project”, in Boracay from 2018.

Through this project, waste cooking oil is collected from hotels and restaurants in the area and recycled to generate electricity, utilizing KES’ unique technology, i.e. “Renergy System” to convert from WCO to green fuel which substitute for diesel fuel.

“This new charging station can be a breakthrough to address the current environmental challenges in Boracay island. Consequently, Boracay can become a model and front runner for the entire Philippines to showcase as an environmentally modernized area,” said JICA chief representative Sakamoto Takema.

Only restricted numbers of electric tricycles can go to Puka Shell Beach in the northern part of the island, one of Boracay’s most popular beaches, mainly because of the lack of battery level of electric tricycles in the area.

The first waste cooking oil-type charging station in Barangay Yapak answers this need with the innovative Japanese technology.

Based on data, about 30,000 liters of waste cooking oil per month are generated in Boracay, and some 30 percent is disposed.

Restaurants and hotels are not aware on how to treat waste cooking so not to pollute the waterways. KES’ innovative Renergy System allows for recycling of this material into alternative fuel for generators and electric tricycles in Boracay.

KES’ Renergy System also has several strong points, including 24 hours-365 days service availability even in special circumstances such as grid blackout and natural disaster after super typhoons, stable electricity to be supplied among others.

The Renergy Project is part of JICA’s Partnership with the Private Sector Scheme. This initiative addresses socioeconomic issues using Japanese innovations, while also encouraging Japanese companies to look into the overseas promising market, such as the Philippines. JICA Philippines