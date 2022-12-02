PNP goes on heightened alert for holidays

The Philippine National Police (PNP) goes on heightened alert to prepare for the holiday season, its spokesperson said Thursday.

“The instruction of PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. is to ensure that at least 85 percent of the total strength of our officers are on the streets, especially now that it’s December,” Fajardo told dzBB.

“We are under heightened alert status during December, because we know that around December, there is an increase in economic activity. We raised the alert level, meaning, most of the police force will be seen in main areas where people converge,” she added.

On Monday, Fajardo announced the PNP will deploy 6,000 tourist-oriented cops in tourist spots nationwide as Christmas and New Year approach.

Under Azurin’s orders, all holiday leaves of PNP personnel from December 15 to January 10, 2023 will be canceled to ensure the safety of the public during the holiday season, she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS