DOJ says BI has no order to inspect entertainment establishments in Manila to check if aliens are working illegally

The Department of Justice Monday said the Bureau of Immigration (BI) has not released any order to inspect entertainment sites in Manila to see if there are illegal aliens working.

''No such order has been issued by the BI. Our operatives are not authorized to randomly inspect establishments, but instead are required to secure a mission order to conduct an arrest,'' the DOJ said, quoting BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The BI is under the administrative supervision of the justice department.

In a BI advisory, Tansingco said an operations order titled ‘checking overstaying and illegal employment in various entertainment places’ is a fake order.

The fake order claimed immigration personnel are directed to inspect entertainment places in Manila, including bars, KTVs, music houses, golf clubs, bowling alleys, internet cafes, amusement parks, casinos, hotels, guest houses, and restaurants to search for illegal aliens.

“No such order has been issued by the BI,” said Tansingco.

Tansingco believes the fake order is being used by syndicates that scare foreign nationals in the country to scam them. He said this should be reported immediately to law enforcement agencies. DMS