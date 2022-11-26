Japan turns over medical, cold chain equipment to DOH

By Robina Asido

The government of Japan formally turned over medical and cold chain equipment to the Department of Health in a ceremony at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on Friday.

The event that was led by DOH Officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergiere, Embassy of Japan Minister for Economic Affairs Nihei Daisuke, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Takema Sakamato was also witnessed by other officials from the DOH, JICA, Japan Embassy in the Philippines and the Lung Center of the Philippines headed by its Executive Director Vincent Balanag Jr.

Since Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa was not able to attend the event because of an activity in the Palace, his message was read by Nihei.

In his message, Koshikawa stressed the importance of the donated medical equipment which includes bedside X-ray machines, CT scanners, Ultrasound apparatus, negative pressure boots, MRI system, hemodialysis machines, and the establishments of laboratory surveillance sites all over the country worth two billion yen.

"One of the pieces of equipment we provided as part of this initiative is today's bedside x-ray. These machines are vital for accurate diagnosis and prevention of infectious and lifestyle diseases. This batch of devices completes the radiological equipment needs of DOH-affiliated hospitals nationwide," he said.

"We expect the next two sets of portable ultrasound, negative pressure booths and hemodialysis machines early next year. With this cooperation, everyone can finally breathe a sigh of relief and send our rays of hope for better healthcare services for Filipinos," he added.

Koshikawa said medical equipment ''is vital to strengthening the country's healthcare system.''

"Our mission has always been to protect the health and welfare of Filipinos. We also believe that medical equipment is vital to strengthening the country's healthcare system, which is one of the Marcos Administration's top priorities," he said.

"For six years, Japan has delivered medical vehicles and equipment to the Department of Health - affiliated hospitals. These high-tech Japanese instruments enabled the beneficiary hospitals to provide seamless patient care service to thousands of Filipinos," he added.

Koshikawa said the collaboration with JICA which also donates the cold-chain and logistics equipment amounting to 198 million yen will ensure the safe delivery of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

"This collaboration with JICA on cold-chain transport will ensure that vaccines are delivered across the country safely and efficiently while retaining their efficacy. This initiative adds another milestone to JICA's more than 60-year contribution to Philippines healthcare," he said.

In his remarks, Sakamoto requested the DOH to appropriately maintain and fully use the donated equipment.

"Today, we handed over the vehicles and thermal packaging system units. This is a clear testament to the genuine goodwill of the people of Japan. Therefore, you are kindly requested to appropriately maintain and fully use them to promote broader vaccination for Filipino friends, especially more vulnerable groups, even in the most remote places," he said.

"As you all know, JICA’s cold chain and logistics assistance cooperation is part of our 'Last One Mile Support'” to increase vaccinations and jumpstart the economy. When people are safe from the virus and the supply chains are operating, we all benefit from it in the longer term," he said.

Vergeire said the "cold chain equipment, delivered to DOH Central Office in June will be used by the DOH Central Warehouse while other thermoregulation products have been allocated and distributed by the DOH Centers for Health Developments".

"These donations enable us to ramp up our capacity to deliver more COVID-19 and regular vaccines to a wider population, helping ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines will reach and protect the most vulnerable members of our society and supporting our thrust for Universal Health Care," she said.

"These equipment are a much needed addition to our arsenal to reinforce our ongoing efforts to respond to COVID-19. Through this, we can further expand our campaigns in order to reach more vulnerable sectors of the population, contributing to our common goal of ending COVID-19 globally," she added.

As she expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the donations of the Japanese government, Vergeire said as of last month Japan has donated over three billion pesos worth of assistance to the DOH.

"The Philippines and Japan have enjoyed many fruitful years of partnership and cooperation. Over the years, Japan has been a reliable ally, not only helping improve the health of Filipinos through financial and technical assistance, but also helping catalyze progress through development programs and initiatives," she said.

"In fact, as of October 10, 2022, the Government of Japan has provided over P3 billion or more than 37 billion yen overall worth of support in the form of donations and official development assistance projects," she said. DMS