DND says authorities looking into reported investigations near Pagasa Island

The Department of National Defense (DND) said authorities are investigating the reported explosions near the Pagasa Island in West Philippines Sea following the incident where the Chinese Coast Guard allegedly seized the floating debris recovered by the Philippine Navy.

"Philippine authorities are also investigating the reported explosions near Pag-asa Island after the incident involving the floating debris. The situation is still developing; thus, we cannot provide additional details at this time," DND Officer-in-Charge and Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr. said.

"Our Armed Forces, together with relevant government agencies, are working to ensure the safety of our Filipino community in Pag-asa and the surrounding areas," he added.

Faustino also expressed support for the report of the Philippine Navy that the floating debris they recovered was allegedly forcibly taken from them by the Chinese Coast Guard in an incident last Sunday.

"We stand by the accounts of our personnel in the area that, contrary to the narrative of the Chinese side, the debris being towed by a Philippine vessel to Naval Station Emilio Liwanag for inspection was rudely taken by personnel from CCGV5203," he said.

"We are reviewing all reports to determine our future actions. Events such as these are exactly why we continue to advocate for open lines of communication and dialogue mechanisms. We support the diplomatic efforts of Philippine government agencies to engage our Chinese counterparts to address the incident," he added. Robina Asido/DMS