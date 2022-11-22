Bautista: DOTr to forge partnerships to enhance PH maritime industry, security

The Philippines will continue to forge partnerships and collaborate with other nations to enhance the country’s maritime industry capabilities and security, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Monday.

At the Pilipinas Conference 2022 organized by Stratbase ADR Institute, Bautista said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is upbeat that the Philippines can fully capitalize on its maritime potential and realign the current strategies to address maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Bautista underscored the initiatives of the transport agency, including the PCG agreements with other countries to address anti-piracy, anti-terrorism and anti-illegal drugs campaigns and PCG-USCG maritime exercises.

To beef up the country’s maritime security and border protection, the DOTr continues to enhance the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) by acquiring additional assets upon the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“(The President) concurred with our thrust to modernize and upgrade the PCG’s assets and capabilities,” Bautista said.

The transport chief also mentioned the Philippines’ active participation in the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery, establishment of the multi-sectoral National Coast Watch System (NCWS) and Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (JPSCC) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police, and the Maritime Command Centers (MCCs) with ASEAN member nations Indonesia and Malaysia.

“We look at opportunities to forge collaborations with maritime-related agencies of other countries to benchmark our efforts at raising our maritime industry to global standards” Bautista said during the conference, which discussed the partnership between the Philippine government and private sector for inclusive development.

“The DOTr realizes the strengths and weaknesses of our maritime agencies but we are optimistic at being able to enhance our capabilities at ensuring the safety of our vessels, passengers and crew,” he added.

According to Bautista, the Philippines, being an archipelagic nation, heavily relies on its maritime industry to recover from the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With massive coastal lowlands and marine resources, the country relies largely on sea transport for mobility of people and goods” he explained.

The transport chief assured that the DOTr is also inclined to strengthen maritime sector agencies such as the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to protect the interests of passengers and stakeholders.

He reiterated that the Philippines is aiming to be a maritime nation that protects its maritime jurisdiction and preserving the marine environment.

“The Philippines aims to be a major maritime nation that values the safety and protection of marine life and marine environment,” Bautista stressed. DOTr