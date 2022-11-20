Motorcycle rider dies in Quezon City traffic accident

A motorcycle rider died after a cargo truck being towed by a forklift driven by a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel became detached in Aurora Boulevard, Quezon City Saturday

Police said the fatality was Dexter Cortez, 42, while the injured was identified as Noel Nopat, 39, another motorcycle rider.

Based on initial investigation, Rolando Llanera, 59, an employee of the MMDA road emergency group was driving the forklift pulling the cargo truck.

The tow bar connecting the forklift and cargo truck became detached while the vehicle was turning right at Broadway Avenue from Aurora Boulevard to Barangay Valencia.

The rear portion of the cargo truck hit at least five vehicles, including three motorcycles.

"As a result thereof, all vehicles and motorcycles involved incurred damages at contact and injury to Mr. Nopat that was advised to proceed to nearest hospital for treatment. While Mr. Cortez sustained fatal injuries, he was brought to East Avenue Medical Center and declared dead on arrival by Dr. Jesse Christi Monsalve of the same institution," the police report said. Robina Asido/DMS