Marcos, Macron tackle agriculture, energy, defense in 'very extensive, productive' meeting

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said he concluded a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron describing it as “very extensive and quite productive” that tackled different issues.

“I had a very extensive and quite productive meeting with President Macron of France and of course, we discussed some of the regional issues that are impacting upon the economy and the worries that we have for the future and the partnerships that are developing between even far off places, what we used to regard as far off places like France and the Philippines,” President Marcos said after the meeting.

The President said they essentially focused on three major items: agriculture, energy, and defense.

According to Marcos, he brought up agriculture to see how the Philippines can get assistance from other countries or entities.

The chief executive also said he engaged Macron to talk about energy because France is a leading proponent of nuclear energy and its experience is quite extensive, which the Philippines could rely on if it goes ahead with a partnership on nuclear energy.

“I’m very confident that it will be a strong partnership simply because they have up to 67 percent of their power production is from nuclear energy so they are very, very used to it,” Marcos noted.

Defense was also discussed, Marcos said, pointing out the interconnectivity not only in the global economy but even political structures around the world that France would be involving itself in defense issues in the region.

“So there are increased involvement in exercises, there are increased presence in the Asia Pacific region and all of that,” the chief executive said.

“So these are areas that… the three basic areas that considered that partnerships could be explored. He was also kind enough to invite me to visit France when the time comes," Marcos said.

Marcos said he reciprocated Macron’s invitation. Presidential News Desk