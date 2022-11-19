Two die in Davao del Sur landslides

Two people died in landslides caused by continued rain in Davao del Sur.

In a radio interview, Christopher Tan, head of the Davao Del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the two died in landslides at Barangay Pitu and Barangay Ibo.

Tan said the flooding in the municipality of Malalag started to subside around 7 pm on Thursday.

"Now, the flooding has subsided, the personnel from the PNP and the Philippine Army as well the Bureau of Fire Protection are conducting clearing operations," he said.

"They are helping the people clean the public market, in the streets, at the rest of the government center of Malalag and in the houses," he added.

Tan said the municipality of Malalag declared on Thursday a state of calamity.

"We have a total of 33 families in Barangay Baybay, 54 families in Barangay Ibo, and 87 families in Barangay Poblacion (in evacuation centers) and hopefully they will return to their homes after we clean their house today," he said. Robina Asido/DMS