Marcos says authorities helping persons affected by floods, landslides in Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday ''concerned agencies'' have taken action to secure more than 6,000 families affected by flash floods and landslides caused by an Inter-Tropical Converge Zone in Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental.

''The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) OpCen and the Department of Public Works and Highways are currently doing clearing operations and the Department of Social Welfare and Development is now distributing relief and continues to monitor the evacuation centers to assess further assistance needed,'' said Marcos in his Twitter account from Bangkok.

According to the DSWD, a total of 6,004 families or 24,829 individuals were affected by the weather system in the provinces of Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental.

The DSWD said among the affected population a total of four families or 17 persons were being served inside the evacuation centers.

The local government units in the affected areas were monitoring the situation of the affected population.

Angie dela Cruz, spokesperson of the regional Office of Civil Defense, told dzBB that the Davao region is experiencing light rains after Wednesday's heavy rains. Robina Asido/DMS