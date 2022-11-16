Marcos undergoes test for COVID-19 before going to Bangkok for APEC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr underwent a test for COVID-19 before leaving for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting for Bangkok on Wednesday.

This was announced by Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil upon receiving news reports that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had COVID-19 in Bali, Indonesia where he is attending the G-20 Summit.

Hun Sen had met Marcos and other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summits last week.

''The President extends his wishes to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for a speedy recovery,'' said Garafil.

The result of Marcos' test was not known as of posting time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said Marcos would focus on food security, energy security and climate change mitigation in his meeting with fellow leaders at the APEC Summit.

This will be the first time Marcos will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) on November 16-19.

It will also be the first in-person meeting of the leaders of the APEC economies since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. DMS