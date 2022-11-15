House passes bill seeking to impose a P100 excise tax on single-use plastic bags

A bill seeking to impose a P100 excise tax on single-use plastic bags was approved on final reading on Monday by the House of Representatives.

House Bill (HB) No. 4102 or the Single-Use Plastic Bags Tax Act was approved on third reading after garnering 255 affirmative votes three negative votes.

Under the bill, a P100 tax would be imposed on every kilo of plastic removed from the place of production or released from the Bureau of Customs.

Tax would increase by four percent every year starting January 1, 2026.

Failure to pay taxes under this law could lead to fines, penalties, imprisonment, or closure of business subject to the provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code. Jaspearl Tan/DMS