Marcos backs early conclusion of Code of Conduct in South China Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pushed Friday for the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea based on international law, which he said should be an example of how states manage their differences.

In his intervention during the 25th ASEAN-China Summit, Marcos said the immediate conclusion of the COC becomes more relevant as nations mark 40 and 20 years of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), respectively.

“It shall be an example of how states manage their differences: through reason and through right. I, therefore, welcome the progress on textual negotiations on the COC this past year and hopefully an approved code of conduct in the very near future,” Marcos said during the summit as he noted that it is vital that the UNCLOS continues to be upheld as the universal framework in oceans and sea activities.

Tackling post-pandemic recovery, the Philippine leader said one way of insulating the people from shocks is ensuring food security, stressing that the designation of 2023 as the ASEAN-China Year of Agricultural Development and Food Security Cooperation is a welcome impetus for intensified cooperation.

Preserving the environment and its resources is another, the President pointed out, as he welcomes the continued support for the Philippines-hosted ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity.

ASEAN Centrality must remain the bedrock of cooperation, Marcos stressed, noting the “truest” barometers of ASEAN’s success or failure are the people and the communities.

Amid the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions, countries must firmly choose cooperation over competition at every turn, the chief executive said.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would even further boost its potential, Marcos noted, adding it’s the reason why the Philippines is exerting all efforts to sign on as soon as possible.

China was represented by Premier Li Keqiang during the summit. Presidential News Desk