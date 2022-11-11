Damage to agriculture from ''Paeng'' reaches P6.2 billion: NDRRMC

Damage to agriculture due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' reached P6.2 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

A total of P6,286,190,661,520 worth of damage was recorded due to the affected agricultural crops, equipment and infrastructure in the regions affected by ''Paeng''.

Damage to infrastructure also went up to P5,055,450,437.88 while the number of damaged houses at 53,096, of which 47,988 were partially damaged and 5,108 were destroyed.

The death toll due to ''Paeng'' remains at 159, with 146 injured and 30 still missing.

Paeng has affected a total of 1,347,387 families or 5,404,573 persons, of which 10,233 families or P45,805 persons were being served inside 203 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS