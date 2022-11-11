PH, Cambodia to bolster cooperation in agriculture, low-cost housing, digitalization

The Philippines and Cambodia agreed Thursday to strengthen collaboration in various fields such as agriculture and digitalization.

The identified areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Cambodia include agriculture (mechanization and food processing); micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); energy; and low-cost housing.

Collaboration in elderly medical care was also identified, particularly the hiring of Filipino nurses. Tie-ups on garments and traveling bag manufacturing were also mentioned in addition to digitalization for ease of doing business, as well as rice importation.

Marcos had a CEO roundtable in Cambodia Thursday where he invited Cambodian businesses to come to the Philippines particularly as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Philippine economy emerges from the pandemic, the government needs partners from the private sector, Marcos said, highlighting the country’s much-improved investment climate.

The President touted a 3rd quarter unemployment rate figure, which showed a drop to 5 percent from 5.6, 5.7 percent. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7.7 percent growth for the last quarter also seems to be the highest growth rate in Asia right now, Marcos added. Presidential News Desk