Aboitiz InfraCapital to join PEZA, BOI in Japan roadshow

By Robina Asido

Aboitiz InfraCapital will join the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Board of Investment (BOI) in a roadshow in Japan next week.

This was revealed by Clifford Academia, vice president of Lima operations (Aboitiz InfraCapital's Lima Estate) in an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun during the high tea reception at the Lima Technology Center in Batangas on Wednesday.

Academia said the visit, which will last for a week, aims to promote business opportunities and invite more Japanese investors.

"We're actually working with the BOI and Peza to join them in the investment road show to promote the country and to invite investors to come in, and you know make their investment here in the country," he said.

"We're supporting them because we will be the venue for those investments if ever they come to the Philippines so that is going to be our role when we join them for that," said Academia.

"It's very important the Japanese has always been active and reliable partner... not only in the manufacturing sector but also in infrastructure they have always been there. So this is an important trip and this is a testament on how well the relationship with them are working that we are always welcome there and there are always seeking opportunities in the country," he added.

In an interview with reporters, Rafael Fernandez De Mesa, president of Lima Land, Inc. and Cebu Industrial Park Development, Inc. said aside from Japan they are also planning to visit other states including Dubai and Singapore as part of their effort in promoting investments for the Philippines.

"We're here to support the government in their initiatives and that is also why we are being proactive not just inviting people here to Lima to see what we have to offer," he said.

"We're also going to other countries. So two weeks ago, we were in Korea. Next week, we're going to Japan. Next first quarter, we have plans to go to Dubai and Singapore to promote the Philippines and to show the world that we're open for business and we have developments that of high quality that is on far with the region," he added.

Since most locators in Lima Estate, a PEZA registered economic zone, which is "considered to be the number one selling and the largest privately-owned industrial estate in the country", Academia noted that they will also be attending some private functions during the visit in Japan.

"I think there will be two events but since we have Japanese locators here we also have some private business or private functions that we will be joining. It's a one week tour for our team but I believe there is going to be like two events official events of the BOI and PEZA," he said.

"So 40 percent of our locator population are Japanese companies but in terms of employer count, Japanese employs the most number of employees. Here about 30,000 employees are employed by Japanese companies," he added.

De Mesa also expressed optimism that the industrial sector will grow in the Philippines, emphasizing the support being provided by the government.

"I am very optimistic because we are seeing our administration talking about industrial economic zones as one of those drivers to help bring investment to the country so I think there's an opportunity for us to grow this sector in our economy," he said.

Aleem Siddiqui Guiapal, PEZA deputy director for finance and administration said as of September of this year, PEZA has recorded P40.1 billion worth of new approved investment projects.

"We have approved around P40.1 billion of projects so hopefully from some mission that we got from Korea and also from Taiwan we don't expect to see them this year. But we're looking at next year. Maybe, the new investment will register again...what we submitted as our report is to strengthen the increase of around 6 to 7 percent of investment for this year and continue next year and hopefully we could reached that and beyond that target," he said.

"That is for new approved investment. I think the latest date is as of September 2022," he said referring to the 40.1 billion pesos. DMS