PSE invests in financial literacy of college students through Campus Expo 2022

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) is hosting its first-ever investment literacy event for college students dubbed PSE Campus Expo 2022 on November 11, 9am to 3 pm.

Admission to the online conference is free. The Expo will showcase a panel discussion, seminars and workshops, and an investment simulation game.

“Before the pandemic, PSE had regular Exchange visits from colleges and universities based in Metro Manila and the provinces to learn firsthand the basics of stock investing. This Campus Expo will give us the opportunity to once again engage college students and equip the next generation of investors with the essential financial and investing knowledge and virtual experience,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon.

The plenary session, which will tackle money management for Gen Zs, will feature TV personality Robi Domingo, entrepreneur and former equity research analyst Enrique Fausto and financial advisor and social media personality Antonette Aquino as panelists. Salve Duplito, founder and president of Empower and Transform, OPC will moderate the discussion.

Breakout session tracks designed to fit the investment knowledge of the participants will be facilitated by representatives of partner trading participants (TPs).

The basic seminar track topics and speakers are “Stock Investing for the next Economical Generation” by MyTrade Assistant Vice President for Online Business Cadiz Hispano and “Trending D.I.Y.: Digital Investments for the Youth” by First Metro Securities Brokerage Corporation Business Development Officer for Mindanao John Philip Billones.

The intermediate workshop track will have COL Financial Group, Inc. Business Development Lead Zane Pulumbarit who will discuss “Achieving your 1st P100K: A Smart Guide on How to Build Your Wealth Early” and BPI Securities Client Acquisitions Officer Federico Manuel Locsin IV who will delve on "FUN-damental Analysis 101".

The Expo will also feature an experiential, game-based financial literacy activity using the gameplay solutions of Praxis Company. The Praxis Game, which is co-presented by First Metro Asset Management, Inc. (FAMI), GCash, and Union Bank, aims to educate the participants on managing personal finances and developing a fundamental mindset of wealth protection.

Prior to the Expo, PSE hosted a stock research competition in partnership with BPI Trade, COL Financial, First Metro Securities, and MyTrade.

The competition generated 21 entries from various universities across the country.

A pool of judges comprised of equity research analysts from the partner TPs reviewed the submissions and shortlisted eight finalists.

The finalists did a virtual presentation of their stock research reports to the same panel of judges on November 4. The winners will be announced during the closing ceremony of the Campus Expo.

The top three winners of the stock research competition will win cash prizes and the opportunity to have their internship with the partner TPs while tablets and smart phones will be given to the Praxis game winners. Throughout the Campus Expo, raffle prizes ranging from gadgets to school must-haves and gift certificates will be given away to attendees.

Event partners of the PSE Campus Expo 2022 include MyTrade, BPI Trade, COL Financial, First Metro Securities, FAMI, GCash, Union Bank, Double Dragon Corporation, DDMP REIT, Inc., MerryMart Consumer Corp., First Gen Corporation, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, and Robinson's Retail Holdings, Inc.

Interested college students may join the PSE Campus Expo 2022 by registering for free at https://campus-expo22.vfairs.com/. Corporate Communications Dept.