「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

11月8日のまにら新聞から

PNP places Soccsksargen region under full alert

［ 236 words｜2022.11.8｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine National Police (PNP) placed the Soccsksargen region under full alert after a bus explosion on Sunday that killed one person and injured 10 others in Tacurong City.

''Police rendering humanitarian assistance in the area were pulled out and skeleton forces were left. The police will conduct border control in every province and municipality. Bus marshalls were added to make sure this incident will not happen,'' said Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson.

Fajardo said the PNP recommended to bus companies to travel from point-to-point and not to pick up passengers.

She said police dogs will be deployed.

Fajardo said the PNP has created a special investigation task group (SITG).

“The SITG, which was created for that purpose, is looking at two local terrorist groups in the province of Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat,” Fajardo said.

“Because in the previous bombing incident recorded in the province, one group was identified. Particularly, the BIFF (Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters). Its members are involved in the previous bombings. They are looking at this group and another group that may have collaborated and conspired to initiate this kind of atrocity in the region,” she added.

Fajardo said the motive was extortion, which was the same motive as the bombing of another bus from YBL on May 26.

Before the incident, the YBL management received a message threatening to make the bus explode if they would not give money, Fajardo said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

