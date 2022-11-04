DA says vegetable prices rose by as much as P30

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said vegetable prices increased in Metro Manila due to the damage caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng”.

In a “Laging Handa” briefing on Thursday, Evangelista said since some roads were rendered unpassable by “Paeng”, the volume of vegetables being delivered to Metro Manila had decreased, resulting in higher prices.

“Based on our monitoring, we have seen the prices of some vegetables increase by P20 and P30. The lowest price increase is at around P10,” Evangelista said.

“But we are looking at this, because if the volume of vegetables that traders get from the trading post decreases and it gets sent to Manila, then the retail price will also change. But since the volume of vegetables being brought to the trading post is increasing, the price will gradually decrease,” she added.

Evangelista said she hopes that the cost of vegetables will go down to pre-''Paeng'' prices.

“We are working closely with the LGUs (local government units) at the same time with the people who manage the different trading posts so that we can see what intervention we need to do to lower the cost of vegetables,” Evangelista told the briefing.

Evangelista said the field offices of DA are providing aid to affected farmers and fisherfolk which includes giving rice, corn, and assorted vegetable seeds.

DA is also providing health products to livestock and poultry farmers so they can tend to their animals. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is distributing fingerlings and providing assistance to farmers whose boats need repair.

In a separate interview, Samahan ng Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) president Rosendo So said he does not expect an increase in the price of processed meat because the production of livestock and poultry was not disrupted.

“So far, the production of livestock and poultry is continuing. The farmgate price is low…We can see that the farm gate price of chicken fluctuated from P100, then became P95, then again rose to P103. It’s because there is a lot of frozen chicken and frozen pork entering the country,” So said.

“I think the supply of the local produce is stable. We don’t expect prices to increase until December,” he added.

So said they are waiting for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to start distributing the fertilizer subsidy worth P6 billion on November 14.

According to the DA, ''Paeng'' affected 74,499 farmers and fisherfolk as well as 82, 380 hectares.

The livestock and poultry sector suffered P9.49 million in losses which affected 16,020 farmers. Jaspearl Tan/DMS